New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Making a witty remark on his own social media as his equity is soaring with brands, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday posted a stunning picture of himself on Instagram.

The picture sees the 'Article 15,' actor dressed in a checkered blue coloured blazer matched with a grey coloured trousers.

"Mondays feel like Sundays these days and my Insta Page looks like a catalogue for advertisements," he wrote in the caption jokingly.

A look at his social media described that the 36-year-old has signed huge brands like Toyota Urban Cruiser, KitKat, Bajaj Allianz, JSW Paints, Sprite, Tide India to name a few.

Ayushmann is now set to begin filming his much-anticipated next, a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. (ANI)

