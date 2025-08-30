Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film 'Baaghi 4' has finally got a trailer on Saturday. It also stars Sanjay Dutt in the negative role.

Directed by A Harsha, the upcoming action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baghi, which was first released in 2016.

Also Read | Meta Accused of Creating 'Flirty' AI Chatbots of Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez Without Permission.

The three-minute and forty-one-second trailer opens with a shot of Tiger Shroff, who is holding an axe, which is drenched in blood. After a voice-over which defines the movie as an action-packed love story, Tiger Shroff is seen killing people with rods and knives.

We see different looks of Tiger, first as a naval officer, and then in a more brutal avatar. Tiger, who goes by the name of Ronnie in the film, is considered mentally unstable by his friends and police after he tells them that his love partner Alisha (Harnaaz Sindhu) has been killed.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question - Can You Answer It?.

They called it a hallucination. It is followed by a romantic montage of Tiger and Harnaaz. As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor was introduced as the antagonist, all bloodied in a church, asking God about their involvement in the love story of a devil.

What follows is a montage of brutal takedowns, beheadings, impalements, and a lot more. Tiger Shroff also repeated his iconic dialogue "jo tera torchar hah voh mera warmup hah (Your torture is my warmup)".

The trailer ends with Sanjay Dutt kissing the chopped fingers, showcasing his evil side.

Tiger Shroff shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN98DJrkkJh/?hl=en

Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

'Baaghi 4' is set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)