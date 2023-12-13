Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is leaving no chance to win hearts of the audience. After wowing his fans with his acting in 'The Railway Men', the young artiste will now be seen in a musical video.

He will be seen in the video of singer Jasleen Royal's new song 'Dastoor'. While the song's audio is now out, the video will be released on December 15.

Sharing the song's teaser on her Instagram, Jasleen wrote, "All roads lead to you, even the ones I took to forget you" [?] 'Dastoor' Audio is OUT NOW and the Video drops on the 15th of December!"

Expressing his thoughts about the song and collaborating with Jasleen, Babil said, "'Dastoor' has a piece of my heart and it was wonderful teaming up with Jasleen for this. She's not just a very talented singer but she even acts really well. She has started this new wave of music video cinema and it's absolutely stunning and amazing. I'm so grateful to be a part of this and I am excited for everyone to see my first-ever music video soon."

Jasleen also spoke highly of Babil.

"It's been a pleasure and great luck collaborating with Babil. It's a very special song and he certainly made it all the more special. I hope that audiences like what we have done with the song and give it the same kind of love which they always shower on both of us and all our works," she said.

Actors Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are also a part of the song's video. (ANI)

