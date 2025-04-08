Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is gearing up for his next release. He is all set to play a social media influencer in Amit Golani's 'Logout'.

In a conversation with ANI, Babil discussed his character in the film and the roles he is willing to play in his upcoming projects.

Also Read | 'Acid Attacks, Rape and Death Threats': Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Makes Bold Comeback on Instagram After 'India's Got Latent' Row (View Posts).

"After playing the character, I realised how much a social media influencer has to deal with. It is not about the phone or social media, but how you use it matters."

Babil, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt's film 'Qala' and was also seen in Netflix's web show 'The Railway Men', opened up about the kind of project he is willing to take on.

Also Read | 'That's Not Even 1%': Apoorva Mukhija Shares Acid Attack, Rape and Death Threat Screenshots Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy in Instagram Comeback (See Posts).

"I want to do a sports biopic and play a rockstar," he added.

On speaking about the film, director Amit Golani said, "It is mainly a story about what happens in today's time when a person's phone is lost. As Babil's character is a social media influencer, he is more dependent on his phone, and this is what happens when his phone is lost."

He added on why he decided to cast Babil for the project, "We did auditions and really liked his skill and sincerity. The way he was excited about his role after reading the script really impressed me."

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Tuesday and announced the release date of the movie.

It shows Babil Khan's character, Pratyush, as a popular influencer with a huge fanbase. He is shown as someone completely lost in his phone and never cares about his surroundings. However, things change in his life as he loses his phone and his career is in danger.

Check out the trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DILqqSrhHEV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film features Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.

'Logout' is set to premiere on April 18 on ZEE5.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)