Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming biographical drama 'Back To Black' have dropped the trailer for the film based on the life of the late British singer Amy Winehouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela, will be released in the UK and Ireland on April 12 and the US on May 10.

Marisa Abela shared the trailer on her Instagram handle.

Producers StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures have released the first teaser trailer for 'Back to Black', the highly anticipated music biopic about the late Amy Winehouse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, written by Nowhere Boy and Control scribe Matt Greenhalgh, the biopic was made with the full support of The Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing and will feature many of Winehouse's hit songs. In addition to the title track, the multi-Grammy-winning British soul sensation charted with such tracks as "Rehab," "Valerie" and "Love Is a Losing Game."

In her short career, she sold more than 30 million records worldwide. While she enjoyed stratospheric success, Winehouse struggled with addiction and intrusive media attention. She died July 23, 2011, aged 27, of what was ruled an accidental alcohol overdose.

'Back to Black' follows Winehouse's early years in London, her rise to popularity, and the creation of her landmark studio album. The film stars Abela, Jack O'Connell as Amy's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan and Juliet Cowan as Amy's parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, and Lesley Manville as Cynthia, Amy's grandmother.

Alison Owen (Me Before You, Elizabeth) and Debra Hayward (Les Miserables, Bridget Jones's Baby) are producing Back to Black for Monumental Pictures alongside Nicky Kentish-Barnes (About Time, About a Boy). Taylor-Johnson is executive producer, alongside Ron Halpern and StudionCanal's senior vp global production, Joe Naftalin, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

