Miami [US], October 25 (ANI): Rapper Bad Bunny emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards, sweeping an impressive 11 wins and reaffirming his dominance in the music scene.

The 'Titi Me Pregunto' singer came in strong across multiple categories, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year and top Latin album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, among others. Rauw Alejandro also got his flowers as a finalist in major categories, including artist of the year, tour of the year, and top Latin album for Cosa Nuestra, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Piyush Pandey Last Rites: Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Pahwa Attend Funeral of Advertising Legend, Pay Respects (Watch Videos).

Karol G earned five nominations for her hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," including Latin Airplay Song of the Year. She was also named a finalist in several major categories -- Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Rhythm Album for "Tropicoqueta."

Overall, Karol G took home six awards in total.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Changing Times, Recalls Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Wisdom.

Check out the winners in select categories below.

Artist of the YearBad Bunny (WINNER)Fuerza RegidaPeso PlumaRauw AlejandroTito Double P

Artist of the Year, NewAlemanClave EspecialFloyyMenorKapoNeton Vega (WINNER)

Tour of the YearAventuraChayanneLuis MiguelRauw AlejandroShakira (WINNER)

Crossover Artist of the YearAyra StarrBenny Blanco (WINNER)Bruno MarsROSERvssianTy Dolla $ign

Global 200 Latin Artist of the YearBad Bunny (WINNER)Fuerza RegidaKarol GNeton VegaTito Double P

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the YearBad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"Bad Bunny, "DTMF"Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Hot Latin Song of the YearBad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)Bad Bunny, "EOO"Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal EventFuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda" (WINNER)Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, "Que Pasaria..."Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, "Dos Dias"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, MaleBad Bunny (WINNER)Neton VegaPeso PlumaRauw AlejandroTito Double P

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, FemaleKarol G (WINNER)Selena GomezShakiraYailin La Mas ViralYoung Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupClave EspecialFuerza Regida (WINNER)Grupo FronteraJulion Alvarez y Su Norteno BandaThe Marias

Hot Latin Songs Label of the YearDouble PInterscope Capitol Labels GroupRimas (WINNER)Sony Music LatinWarner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the YearFuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)Natti Natasha, "Desde Hoy"Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"Shakira, "Soltera"

Latin Airplay Label of the YearInterscope Capitol Labels GroupRimasSony Music Latin (WINNER)Universal Music Latin EntertainmentWarner Latina

Sales Song of the YearBad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"Bad Bunny, "DTMF"Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"

Streaming Song of the YearBad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

ALBUM CATEGORIESTop Latin Album of the YearBad Bunny, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (WINNER)Neton Vega, Mi Vida Mi MuertePeso Pluma, ÉxodoRauw Alejandro, Cosa NuestraTito Double P, Incomodo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, MaleBad Bunny (WINNER)Junior HPeso PlumaRauw AlejandroTito Double P

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, FemaleBecky GCazzuKali UchisKarol G (WINNER)Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupAventuraClave EspecialFuerza Regida (WINNER)Grupo FronteraJulion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda

Top Latin Albums Label of the YearDouble PInterscope Capitol Labels GroupRimasSony Music Latin (WINNER)Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN POP CATEGORIESLatin Pop Artist of the Year, SoloDanny OceanEnrique IglesiasKali UchisLuis FonsiShakira (WINNER)

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupHa*AshJesse & JoyMana (WINNER)MoratSin Bandera

Latin Pop Song of the YearDanny Ocean & Kapo, "Imaginate"Maluma, "Cosas Pendientes"Rauw Alejandro, "Carita Linda"Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marias, "Ojos Tristes"Shakira, "Soltera" (WINNER)

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the YearAP GlobalInterscope Capitol Labels GroupSony Music Latin (WINNER)Universal Music Latin EntertainmentWarner Latina

Top Latin Pop Album of the YearCazzu, LatinajeDanny Ocean, Babylon ClubKapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha (WINNER)Latin Mafia, Todos Los Dias Todo El DiaQuevedo, Buenas Noches

Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the YearInterscope Capitol Labels GroupSony Music Latin (WINNER)Universal Music EnterprisesUniversal Music Latin EntertainmentWarner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIESTropical Artist of the Year, SoloElvis CrespoJerry RiveraMarc AnthonyPrince RoyceRomeo Santos (WINNER)

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or GroupAventura (WINNER)Chino & NachoGrupo NicheLa Sonora DinamitaMonchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the YearBad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, "Angel"Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)Rauw Alejandro, "Tu Con Él"Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"

Tropical Airplay Label of the YearGrupo FronteraInterscope Capitol Labels GroupRimasSony Music Latin (WINNER)Warner Latina

Top Tropical Album of the YearGrupo Kual? Dinastia Pedraza, Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En MexicoLos Hermanos Rosario, Grandes ÉxitosNatti Natasha, En AmarguePrince Royce, EternoRubby Perez, Rubby Perez !Grandes Éxitos! (WINNER)

Top Tropical Albums Label of the YearDiscos FuentesSony Music Latin (WINNER)The OrchardUniversal Music EnterprisesUniversal Music Latin Entertainment (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)