London [UK], February 19 (ANI): It's raining awards for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The film has bagged awards in 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Editing' 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Supporting Actor (Male) categories so far.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lame bagged Best Editing for 'Oppenheimer'. Actor Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor(Male) award for his role as Lewis Strauss, a member of the US Atomic Energy Commission, in 'Oppenheimer'.

Hoyte van Hoytema won Best Cinematography for 'Oppenheimer'.

Oppenheimer was nominated in 13 categories such as best film, director, leading actor for Cillian Murphy, cinematography, editing, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design, and sound.

The film is a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb. It was released last year and faced box-office clash with Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'. (ANI)

