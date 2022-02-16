Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri is no more, but he has surely left several memories behind.

Actor Vidya Balan, who got the opportunity to work with Bappi Lahiri in 'The Dirty Picture', took a stroll down memory lane after learning about the latter's demise.

Also Read | Kanye West Apologises for 'Harassing' Ex Kim Kardashian in Slew of Now-Deleted Posts.

Recalling how Bappi Da used to call her "Bidda", she wrote, "I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)."

Bappi Lahiri had voiced the song 'Ooh La La' with Shreya Ghoshal for 'The Dirty Picture'.

Also Read | Glorious: Ryan Kwanten and JK Simmons Come Onboard for Supernatural Horror Movie.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night following his battle with Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)