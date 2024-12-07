Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan is in a good place after his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter. A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that despite the end of their relationship, Keoghan is focusing on his career and family. Keoghan, 32, and Carpenter, 25, had an on-and-off relationship for about a year before deciding to take a break. The source said that Keoghan is currently in a strong and positive place. "He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused - and though he and Sabrina are on a break - that isn't setting him back in any way - he has a lot of fortitude," said the insider to PEOPLE.

The source shared how Keoghan was a dedicated boyfriend and said that throughout their time together, he supported Carpenter's rising career. "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off - he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most," the source tells PEOPLE. "They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her - which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page," the source added. The insider also addressed rumours about their breakup, saying that infidelity was not involved. "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."

Also Read | Mocha Mousse Named Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, Take Style Inspo From Celebs To Rock This Sophisticated Hue (See Pics).

The couple first sparked rumours in December 2023 when they were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles. They later made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)