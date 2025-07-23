New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) "The Assassin", a six-part series starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, is set to premiere on the streaming service BBC Player India on August 1.

The thriller by writing duo Harry and Jack Williams reveals a dramatic tale of a retired assassin Julie, played by Hawes, and her estranged son Edward, played by Highmore, amidst high-stake drama and thrilling action as they are forced to flee an idyllic Greek island when Julie's dangerous past catches up with her.

With questions around Edward's paternity and Julie's past life as a hitwoman, the pair go on the run across Europe, working together in a fight for survival, according to a press release.

Presented by All3Media, the series is produced by award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures known for "Fleabag" in association with ZDF, All3Media International, and Stan.

Hawes and Highmore serve as executive producers for the series.

"The Assassin" also features actors Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer and David Dencik.

BBC Player India is available on Prime Video and Tata Play Binge. PTI

