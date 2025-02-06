Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): Ben Affleck is gearing up for an intense and thrilling directorial return with 'Animals', a kidnapping thriller slated for Netflix.

Affleck will not only take the helm of the project but will also star in the lead role, confirmed Deadline.

In addition to Affleck, the film will also star Gillian Anderson.

According to Deadline, 'Animals' will shoot in Los Angeles, with a screenplay penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray.

However, specific plot details remain under wraps, aside from the fact that the narrative revolves around a kidnapping.

The film is being produced through Affleck's Artists Equity banner, which he co-founded with Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale/RedBird Capital Partners.

Alongside Affleck, Damon and Dani Bernfeld will also serve as producers, according to Deadline.

Makeready's Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are attached as producers as well, with the project developed in partnership with Fifth Season.

Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Lucy Damon from Artists Equity will serve as executive producers, alongside Fifth Season.

As per Deadline, originally, Affleck had planned to direct 'Animals' without starring in it, with Matt Damon attached to the leading role.

However, complications over rights delayed production, and Affleck shifted focus to a sequel for 'The Accountant', causing 'Animals' to be postponed.

After working with Damon on another Netflix and Artists Equity crime thriller, 'RIP', set to release later this year, Affleck saw an opportunity to greenlit the project 'Animals'.

With Damon currently filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Affleck decided to step into the starring role himself. (ANI)

