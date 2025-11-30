Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Nayanthara recently celebrated her birthday far away from the spotlight, and it seems like the actress got the cutest gift from her loved ones.

On Sunday, Nayanthara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in a casual, cool setting with her twin sons, Ulag and Uyir. However, the highlight of the post was a picture of a handmade birthday card created by her sons. The card, lovingly crafted by the kids, read "Best amma in the world."

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to share their reactions. Fans flooded the comments section, calling the actress a "super mom," while others described it as "the most beautiful birthday gift."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRpP5A4DyLx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, Nayanthara has a couple of exciting projects lined up.

The actress will next be seen in a movie titled Hi, where she will team up with Kavin for the first time. The first-look poster for the film was unveiled last month. The movie marks the directorial debut of lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan and also features the first collaboration between Nayanthara and actor Kavin. She also has Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in her kitty, where she will star alongside Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati, who will be seen together on the big screen for the first time.

Nayanthara was last seen in the film The Test, which also starred R. Madhavan in the lead role. (ANI)

