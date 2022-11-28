Horror comedy Bhediya has earned approximately Rs 44 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first weekend of its release, the makers said Monday. Fronted by Varun Dhawan, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and raised Rs 12.06 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 14.60 crore on day two and posted its highest numbers on day three with Rs 17 crore. Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets Its Furry Kicks From Competent VFX, Scene-Stealing Abhishek Banerjee and the Funniest Himesh Reshammiya Joke.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, said the first weekend box office total (worldwide gross) of Bhediya stood at Rs 43.67 crore. "#Bhediya jumps higher and howls louder at the box office, all thanks to your love!," the banner said in a tweet. Bhediya Ending Explained: How Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Expands Stree-Universe With Its Big Finale Twist and Surprise Mid-Credit Scene.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.