Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Pranit More has been eliminated after reaching close to the finish line of the Bigg Boss 2025 trophy.

After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor Dharmendra, Salman Khan announced that Pranit More has been eliminated from the show.

While talking to Salman Khan, Pranit More became emotional as he remembered his journey. He said, "I never thought I would come on this show. In the initial days, I wanted to leave the show because I was a misfit. Then I understood the people and the game. Everyone gave me a lot of love. Everyone supported me. It was a nice journey. I think the audience and family have always been my support."

Earlier, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were eliminated from the race for the Bigg Boss 2025 trophy. With this, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More have become the top three participants of the show.

Tanya was eliminated after receiving an "Eliminated" placard in her briefcase. She hugged her fellow contestants before arriving at the stage.

While talking to Salman Khan, Tanya Mittal said, "This show has given me a lot of name. I am very happy that I have reached this stage. I am very happy with myself."

Salman Khan also praised Tanya's gameplay, saying, "You have earned a lot of name and love for yourself. This show couldn't have been done without you. Your energy level was outstanding. You gave a lot of content. Well done, Tanya."

The race to the Bigg Boss 2025 trophy is reaching its conclusion, with many awaiting the winner's announcement.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 2025 followed the theme of democracy. The show started with the entry of 16 contestants. Two wildcards were later added to the show. (ANI)

