Washington [US], May 01 (ANI): After complaints against actor Bill Murray and the suspension of the production house over inappropriate behaviour on sets, Bill Murray has finally given his first statement after the incident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, While Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, the actor said there was a "difference of opinion" with a woman that he was working with that led to the complaint and production pause. "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," he told the outlet.

There were no further details shared by him on the same, however, CNBC revealed that Murray, who talked about the episode during an on-camera interview with the business network at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, "was optimistic" that production would restart and that the occurrence would be settled among him and the lady.

"As of now we are talking, and we are trying to make peace with each other," the actor-comedian, who is also reportedly a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder, said. "We are both professionals. We like each other's work. We like each other, I think, and if we can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me."

Murray said he's been spending time since production was shut down thinking about what happened quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

For the unversed, the principal photography of the film had started at the end of March and nearly half of the movie had been shot before production was suspended.

In addition to acting, Ansari is also writing, directing, and producing 'Being Mortal'. Searchlight is scheduled to release the film theatrically in 2023.

The movie is based on Atul Gawande's 2014 nonfiction book, 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.'

As per Variety, Gawande, a practising surgeon, describes his book as "about ageing, patients' anxieties regarding death and doctor's tendencies to fall back on false hope -- as having the potential to 'change medicine -- and lives."

The book takes a look at the limitations and failures of modern medicine at the end of a person's life.

The movie's plot details have not been announced yet. Thus, the roles that Ansari, Rogen and Murray will play in the film also remain unclear. (ANI)

