Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently stood up to body-shamers by wearing an outfit that showed off her shoulders and legs.

According to Page Six, the 18-year-old singer, who is known for wearing baggy clothes to protect herself from being body shamed, was photographed wearing shorts and a spaghetti-strap tank top as she went for a walk in LA over the weekend.

The 'No Time To Die' singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on all the haters by reposting a TikTok video of blogger Chizi Duru with the caption, "Can we normalize normal bodies?"

Duru goes on to say, "Ya'll got to start normalizing real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They're normal. B**bs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

She then posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a tank top with the caption, "Do you really wanna go back in time?"

The 'Lovely' singer has spoken openly about her disdain for body shamers.

As reported by Page Six, Eilish explained in a video for Calvin Klein in May 2019, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like 'oh she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.' Nobody can say any of that because they don't know."

She also opened up about being s**t-shamed for wearing a bathing suit, saying in April, "I can't win."

She then fought back against the critics by stripping down in a YouTube video titled 'Not My Responsibility.'

Since then, Eilish has continued to wear her signature baggy look but mixes it up. (ANI)

