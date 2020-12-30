Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish on Tuesday (local time) opened up about her hair journey and revealed the story behind her mullet hair cut.

According to E! News, the 'Bad Guy' singer made the revelations during the famous 'post a photo of' challenge on Instagram when she was asked by a fan to share a photo of the worst hair that she has ever had.

In response to the question, Eilish shared a video of herself in which she is seen pulling short strands of her hair from the middle of her head.

"Don't trust just anyone who says they're good with color my hair continued to all out in chunks for the next two months after this," she wrote along with the video.

As per E! News, she further revealed that she had never gone for a "mullet" in the first place as she shared a side-profile picture with the top of her hair circled.

"These pieces were just all the hair that got burnt off that had grown back. while everyone thought I got a mullet," the 'No Time To Die' actor wrote in the caption.

The Grammy-winning young musician is soon coming up with her first documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Bury.' (ANI)

