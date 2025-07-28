Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): While music lovers mourn the demise of singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath's Terence "Geezer" recalled his "57 incredible years of friendship" with Osbourne, from the band's formation to its farewell concert, reported People.

The Birmingham native, who formed Black Sabbath in 1968 alongside Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward, began the tribute by detailing his and Osbourne's long history with Villa Park.

Butler and Osbourne both grew up near the Birmingham soccer stadium. In 2024, Aston Villa, the stadium's team, reunited the rockers for an advertisement.

"So it was quite fitting for Ozzy and Black Sabbath to end the long journey from our beginning in 1968 to our final show back in Aston at Villa Park, on July 5," he wrote.

Butler added, "I didn't realise then that I would never see Ozzy again after that night."

Butler stated that rehearsals for the final gig began a month in advance, with just himself, Iommi, and Ward -- and they were a little rough at first. "Then it was time for Ozzy to join us," he explained.

"I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was," the bassist recalled, adding, "He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane -- being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."

"He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings, and when he sang, he sat in a chair," Butler continued. "We ran through the songs, but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old."

But "the strangest part of that show," the bassist revealed, "was the end."

"Normally, we would all hug each other and take a bow to the audience," said Butler, adding, "But Ozzy was on his throne and we hadn't thought that out. What do we do? Tony shook his hand, I presented him with a cake, but it was such a strange feeling to end our story like that. I wish I'd had more time backstage with Ozzy, but wishes are redundant now. As Ozzy used to say: 'Wish in one hand and shit in the other and see which comes first'," reported People.

Butler also shared more insight into his relationship with the "Crazy Train" singer, including their first time meeting. The band, originally called Earth, was "the most incredible journey of our lives," the bassist said. And it all began with Osbourne arriving barefoot on his doorstep, and Butler almost immediately declaring, "Okay, you're in the band."

Along with Iommi, 77, and Ward, 77, the foursome "became inseparable brothers in arms," Butler said, "always looking out for each other." There was always an invisible link between Ozzy, Tony, Bill and me," he added in the emotional essay. "We had gone through the best of times and the worst of times; the bond was unbreakable."

"To me, Ozzy wasn't the Prince of Darkness -- if anything, he was the Prince of Laughter. He'd do anything for a laugh, a born entertainer," Butler wrote of Osbourne, reported People.

The rock legend's reputation as a "feral wild man," he noted in the essay, does not take away from the truth that he "had a heart of pure gold," reported People.

"Most of his infamous antics -- the bat saga, biting the head off a dove, pissing on the Alamo, snorting lines of ants, and the rest--came in his solo years, away from the restraints of the Sabbath crew," Butler said. "But if you were a friend in need, Ozzy was always there for you."

When Butler's son "was born with a heart defect," he offered as an example, "Ozzy called me every day to see how I was coping, even though we hadn't spoken for a year," reported People.

"Nobody knew he'd be gone from us, little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans," the bassist wrote. "The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible. Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince."

"I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him," he continued. "Of course, there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

All three of Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmates shared heartfelt tributes to him following his death, with Iommi writing, "It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him."

Meanwhile, Ward wrote, in part: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart," reported People. (ANI)

