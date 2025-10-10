Washington DC [US], October 10 (ANI): South Korean superstar Jisoo of music band Blackpink has teamed up with singer Zayn Malik for 'Eyes Closed.' The duo has finally released the song today.

The duet explores the theme of new love. The track features both artists trading verses about diving into romance, with Jisoo longing for love from Zayn. In response, the 'Dusk Till Down' asks the singer to remain "patient".

The song's chorus finds the pair vowing to "fall in love with our eyes closed," with production that blends warm keys, acoustic guitar, bass synth and atmospheric elements.

Jisoo shared the song on her Instagram on Friday.

The release arrives as Jisoo continues performing with Blackpink on the group's Deadline World Tour, which has sold out stadiums across multiple continents, reported Variety.

The tour includes upcoming dates in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong through January 2026.

During the shows, Jisoo has been performing solo material from her debut mini album 'Amortage,' released earlier this year.

'Amortage,' features singles including 'Earthquake' and 'Your Love.'

Malik, meanwhile, is preparing for his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in January 2026, reported Variety .

The seven-date run follows his 2024 album 'Room Under the Stairs' and his first solo tour across the U.S., U.K. and Mexico. His most recent release was 'Break Free,' an original song for the video game 'Borderlands 4.'

The former One Direction member made history with his debut solo album 'Mind of Mine,' becoming the first U.K. male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the U.K. and U.S. album charts in its first week.

Jisoo launched her solo career in 2023 with the single album 'Me,' which became the best selling album by a solo female artist in South Korea and the first to sell more than 1 million copies, reported Variety. (ANI)

