Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): American comedian Bo Burnham, on Monday evening, released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'.

According to Variety, titled 'THE INSIDE OUTTAKES', this video is almost 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shorter than the 83-minute runtime of the original 'Inside'. The comedian had started editing the extra footage into a cohesive video back in April.

He had first announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter. He wrote, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i short for the special but didn't end up using. it will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it."

'Inside' had been written, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together by Burnham inside his house over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic before releasing it on Netflix in May 2021.

As per Variety, Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled 'Inside (The Songs)', which hit No. 1 on Billboard's comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200. (ANI)

