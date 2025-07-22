Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Bobby Deol-starrer 'Bandar' (Monkey in a Cage) will be screened at the prestigious 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Sharing the update, Deol wrote on his Instagram handle, "The Story that should not have been told... But is the Offical Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired by True Events is Premiering at #tiff50#bNdr #Bandar #MonkeyinaCage"

After his post, Sunny Deol congratulated him with heart emojis, while actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "Many congratulations, Sir"

Huma Qureshi commented, "Congratulations"

Anurag Kashyap's film, inspired by true events, will premiere at the film festival, taking place from September 4 to September 14.

Deol was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

Apart from this, the actor made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

'Homebound', starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will also be screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Karan Johar took to Instagram earlier and wrote, "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma."

The film recently received a 9-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. However, as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."

"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. (ANI)

