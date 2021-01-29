Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): The big Bollywood production banners have planned a four-day visit tour to Kashmir valley to explore picturesque backdrops for their upcoming film projects.

As per the reports by the Department of Information & Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, the crew of the top banners which have arrived in the region include Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment, and more besides representatives from Producers Guild, Mumbai.

Soon after they arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday, the 24-member delegation of top-notch banners and other artists visited Gulmarg the next day. The team will stay in Srinagar on January 29 and also have interactive sessions with media, travel trade associations, and Valley's film, and line producers.

They will also be exploring the favourite backdrop locations at Pahalgam on January 30 before departing back to Mumbai, as per the reports.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo said, "The top production houses are here and have visited various locations. Kashmir has been receiving good response from the Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of the tourism here in addition to the country's regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial ads."

Kashmir has witnessed a steady increase in tourist footfall due to continuous snowfall since the onset of winter and also the department has made it easy for the filmmakers to get permission for shooting.

Celebrities who recently visited Gulmarg, a beautiful valley of Kashmir include singers Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa, musician Salim Merchant, business tycoon Anil Ambani.

The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd. praised the pristine beauty of Gulmarg and expressed a keen desire to shoot for their upcoming film projects at various locations in Kashmir.

Kashmir has been traditionally a favourite spot for the Bollywood who have shot scores of movies like 'Raazi', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Haider' and also old classics like (1961) Junglee, (1964) Kashmir Ki Kali, (1965) Mere Sanam, (1965) Jab Jab Phool Khile, and more at Dal Lake, Srinagar's Mughal Gardens, Gulmarg and Pahalgam. (ANI)

