Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's 37th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the soon-to-be 'mother' Sonam Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of herself with her 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor from their film 'Veere di Wedding' and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Veere @sonamkapoor"

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also extended her birthday wishes and posted a picture of Sonam in an all white-attire. She wrote," Happy Birthday Sonam! Wishing you love and light always"

Actor Ananya Pandey showered birthday love for Sonam. Sharing a photo of Sonam on her Instagram story, she wrote," happiest of happies to the most beautiful biggest birthday hug @sonamkapoor" with a baby emoticon.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif penned a heartfelt wish for the 'soon to be mom' and wrote, "Happy happy birthday gorgeous soon to be mom! @sonamkapoor Wishing you lots of love and hugs"

Sonam's 'Bewakoofiyaan' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana extended his wishes to his friend Sonam via an Instagram story, featuring him and Sonam in a throwback picture, he wrote, "Happy B'day Sonam"

Apart from other Bollywood celebrities, Sonam's cousin brother and actor Arjun Kapoor wished his cousin sister Sonam in a unique way by sharing their throwback picture from childhood along with a special birthday note with it.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

