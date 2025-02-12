Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 12: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his son, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his assembly chamber to invite him to the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Boney Kapoor owns the Bengal Tigers team in the CCL.

The matches are scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 16. The day will witness two matches, including one between Punjab De Sher and the Bhojpuri Dabangg Team, while the second match will see Mumbai Heroes taking on Bengal Tigers.

The Celebrity Cricket League is famous for bringing together actors from different Indian film industries to give fans a mix of both sports and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also busy with his upcoming film, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', where he will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet.

The trailer was unveiled by makers earlier this month. The trailer shows full upheaval in the life of Ankur, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor when he discovers that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, has retrograde amnesia and has lost her memories for 5-6 years.However, Ankur has proposed to Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh and now he is scared that if she comes to know about the reality, there will be a mess in in Ankur's life. Arjun can be seen having nightmares and asking God for help.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed projects like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has directed the film.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to hit theatres on February 21. (ANI)

