Adding to the already packed cricketing season, the Legend 90 League 2025 is ready to get underway from February 6. The seven-team competition will witness former icons, and legendary cricketers take part, which is a 90-ball per innings tournament. All matches of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which will consist of 21 games, excluding the final on February 17.

As the name suggests, the innings will see 90 balls per side and will ensure that the fans get fast-paced action, where legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, and Martin Guptill will rub shoulders with other local and international cricketers. The evening matches of Legend 90 League 2025 will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time, while on days of double-headers, the first game will start at 4:00 PM and the second at the regular time as mentioned earlier.

What Are the Rules for Legend 90 League 2025?

Each inning will last 90-ball after which the second inning will start.

Each team can only have five bowlers to bowl 90 balls or 15 overs.

Each team can have four players bowl a maximum of three overs, with the fifth getting in an extra over.

A total of two powerplays can be used during the innings.

Bowling powerplay can be taken during the first four overs.

Batting powerplay will last for one over and can only be taken after the 10th.

