Producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram. After making his debut on the photo-sharing application, he posted several pictures -- including his solo image, in which he can be seen posing like a pro. Zoe Kravitz Birthday: Sensuous and Terrific Red Carpet Appearances by ‘The Batman’ Actress That We Can’t Stop Raving About.

Sharing the particular photograph on his Instagram Story, Boney's firstborn Arjun Kapoor penned a cute post. "So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote. Udit Narayan Birthday: Can You Recognise The Acclaimed Singer’s Voice In Lata Mangeshkar’s Classic ‘Jeevan Ke Din’ From Bade Dilwala? (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Dad Boney Kapoor on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Dad Boney Kapoor on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Papa

Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Papa (Photo CreditS: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor's Instagram Debut!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor1)

Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared the same image on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi papa." She added a string of heart emojis to the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney is currently in Delhi for his acting project. Reportedly, he is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)