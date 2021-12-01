Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz celebrates her birthday on December 1. The famous American actress who's looking forward to entering the world of DC is a terrific performer and she gets the genes from her talented mother of course. But besides being an actress, Kravitz is also a fashionista who sets the ball rolling with all her appearances. From her sexy sheer dress by Saint Laurent at Met Gala to her charming pink gown on the red carpet of her movie premiere, Zoe has always managed to soar the temperature and make us drool over her. Anne Hathaway Talks About Zoe Kravitz Playing Catwoman: She Was a Perfect Choice.

Being an artist, experimentation comes naturally to her. And this isn't restricted to her acting calibre. Zoe also loves experimenting with her fashion appearances and she probably hates keeping it too simple. She certainly has a penchant for picking all things charming but she equally adores risque fashion every now and then. A style marvel of present times, Kravitz defines what modern fashion is all about. Her choices are all about intricate detailing, crisp silhouettes and silky fabrics. The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Broody Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’ Dynamic Catwoman Make a Deadly Combo! (Watch Video).

Zoe Kravitz's birthday is a great opportunity to witness and reminisce some of her best fashion moments from the recent past. Keep scrolling.

In Prada

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoe Kravitz will be next seen in The Batman with Robert Pattinson. This much ambitious project will see him play the role of Catwoman and if reports are to believe, the movie will also focus on her romantic relationship if the cape crusader. Well, the teaser of the movie already looked promising and we can't wait for its theatrical release. Until then, let's wish her tons of happiness and an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Zoe Kravitz.

