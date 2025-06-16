Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt says he is open to collaborate with his "Interview with the Vampire" co-star Tom Cruise, but on a condition that he won't have to "hang up from aeroplane".

Cruise is well-known for performing daring stunts on his own and has once again proved it with the latest "Mission: Impossible" film, which released in May.

Pitt said he is up to work with the actor again but only if he stays on the ground.

Asked about the possibility of their collaboration, Pitt quipped, "Well, I'm not gonna hang my a*s off airplanes and s**t like that, so when he does something again that's on the ground."

Directed by Neil Jordan, "Interview with the Vampire" released in 1994 and was the first and last time, Pitt and Cruise shared the screen space.

Cruise's latest film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is the eight installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

Pitt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama "F1". Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 27.

