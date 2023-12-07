Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) The eighth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) will take place in Guwahati from December 14 to 17, organisers said on Thursday.

The festival, which will be held at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio here, will feature 30 selected movies from the over 200 entries received, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said at a press conference here.

It will also have panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses and a workshop on introduction to filmmaking conducted in association with the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, she added.

"BVFF is a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds. We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India," Hazarika said.

The festival has already announced its collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, allowing filmmakers to present their pitches directly to the leading OTT platform, she added.

"This unprecedented opportunity has the potential to redefine the landscape for independent filmmakers, empowering them and elevating the standards of filmmaking while opening doors within the industry," Hazarika said.

This year, BVFF received over 200 film submissions with approximately 120 originating from the Northeast and the remaining from all over India.

The festival will be graced by esteemed personalities, including Krishna DK, Prakash Jha, Tanuja Chandra, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, Ronnie Lahiri, Harshad Nalawade, Miransha Naik, Paban Haobam Kumar, Ketki Pandit and Sanjay Bhutiani among others, BVFF programming director Pallavi Chumki Barua said.

BVFF technical director Samujjal Kashyap said, "Enhancing the experience, we have arranged for an additional screen, significantly expanding our capacity to screen films. This not only empowers viewers with greater choice, but also creates a balanced platform for short films, feature films and documentaries."

