Aamir Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the country. The Bollywood superstar, known for his exceptional acting skills and dedication to his roles, made his acting debut as a lead actor in Ketan Mehta's coming-of-age drama Holi in 1984. However, that's not entirely accurate. The Bollywood superstar's acting debut happened in Subah Subah, a diploma film directed by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student Inderjit Bansal. He was approached for the film in 1983.

Aamir Khan’s Acting Debut Wasn’t Actually ‘Holi’?

During an episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024, Aamir Khan talked about his acting journey and revealed that, despite coming from a film family, no one at home wanted him to become an actor. They actually wanted him to pursue engineering. He also shared that his father's fiery temper made it difficult for him to openly express his dream of acting.

Aamir Khan in ‘Subah Subah’

Recounting the time when things took a turn and changed for the good, Aamir Khan emotionally revealed, "My journey into acting was rather coincidental. Despite failing auditions for college plays, I persevered and decided to audition for a Gujarati play. To my delight, I was selected. However, fate had other plans. Just two days before the play, Maharashtra bandh prevented me from attending rehearsals. When questioned by director Mahendra Joshi the next day, I was removed from the play, leaving me depressed. However, shortly after, I was approached by two individuals who offered me a role in a diploma film for an FTII student. Without hesitation, I accepted the opportunity and filmed in Pune."

The actor shared that a fellow student watched his film and offered him a role in another movie. This set off a chain of events that eventually caught the attention of filmmaker Ketan Mehta, leading to his breakthrough role in the movie Holi. Following this, his uncle Nasir Hussain and cousin Mansoor Khan cast him in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, co-starring Juhi Chawla and the rest, as they say, is history.

On the worfront, Aamir Khan has Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'Souza. The movie is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

