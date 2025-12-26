Washington DC [US], December 26 (ANI): The makers have released the trailer of Bridgerton Season 4, which is set to arrive on Netflix on January 29. Part two premieres on February 26.

The trailer of the series centres on Colin's brother Benedict's quest to find the mysterious girl Sophie, whom he met at the masked ball event.

In the trailer, when Benedict first meets the masked Sophie, he finds her immediately captivating, but then he must uncover the identity of Lady in Silver, who he calls "the most intriguing person he's ever met."

Also straight from the book is the famous Lake Scene, in which Sophie encounters Benedict while he's taking a skinny dip.

"With a little imagination, the impossible seems possible," says the trailer's narrator, just as Benedict is told by Violet, "It is all very well to dream, but life is meant to be lived."

Netflix has shared the trailer of Bridgerton on Instagram.

According to the outlet, in season 3, childhood pals Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton finally get together when their friendship turns into love and marriage. But until his masked ball encounter with Sophie, Colin's brother Benedict is more focused on painting and various dalliances -- "he's a rake," as his sisters say in the trailer.

Those who have read Julia Quinn's third "Bridgerton" book, "An Offer From a Gentleman," will recognise key scenes from the book, as this season is said to be one of the most faithful to the series, reported Variety.

Even Violet's Joan of Arc costume for the masquerade ball is inspired by her look in "An Offer From a Gentleman." (ANI)

