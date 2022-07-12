Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): After enthralling the audience with his role in 'Bridgerton', actor Jonathan Bailey will be seen showcasing his acting skills in another period drama titled 'Fellow Travelers'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Fellow Travelers' is a limited series set in 1950s Washington, D.C. The Showtime project also stars Matt Bomer and Allison Williams.

Based on a novel by Thomas Mallon, the series is part love story, part political thriller that will track the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington: Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a charismatic political operative who avoids emotional entanglements -- until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), an earnest Fordham University graduate brimming with idealism and religious faith.

Williams (Girls, Get Out) is playing Lucy Smith, the daughter of a senator who has known Hawkins since they were teenagers. Fellow Travelers is set to begin production later this month in Toronto.

Other film and TV credits for Bailey include Chewing Gum, Broadchurch, and Crashing. (ANI)

