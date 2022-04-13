Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Just a day after Britney Spears revealed that she's expecting a child with her long-time partner Sam Asghari, the pop star shared a video flaunting her "small belly".

Britney took to her Instagram handle and posted a one-minute clip in which she could be seen modelling in a variety of outfits, including various crop tops, low-rise pants, skirts, dresses and more.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Mark Their Presence at Duo’s Pre-Wedding Ceremonies.

"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing... I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit ... Well barely!!!" Britney captioned the footage.

Earlier in the week, Spears shared in an Instagram post that she took a pregnancy test after she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Hawaii -- and it ended up being positive.

Also Read | Tomorrow, The Universe’s Star, Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

Spears has two sons, Sean and Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and the upcoming bundle of joy will be Asghari's first child.

The 'Piece of Me' singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears' 2016 'Slumber Party' music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)