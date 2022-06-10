Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Prior to American singer and songwriter Britney Spears tying the knot with Sam Asghari, she had reached out to her friend Paris Hilton for guidance.

A source on the socialite's side confirmed the news to E! News. She added, "They keep in touch and Paris is happy to be there for Britney... She is excited to be a part of her life and be a friend to her."

Paris was one of the celeb guests who witnessed Britney and Sam exchange their vows in Los Angeles. Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Donatella Versace, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her mom Kathy Hilton were also in attendance for the singer's nuptials, which featured a huge Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage.

Though several of Britney's celebrity friends were part of the celebration, still the singer's family members were missing, including her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Though the children were not present to see their mom tie the knot, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that there were no hard feelings, saying, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

A source close to Britney told E! News that Britney's parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited to witness the special ceremony, which did not come as a surprise due to the recent drama that's occurred amid the termination of her conservatorship.

Britney and Sam also had a surprise wedding crasher, Jason Alexander, who was married to her for three days in 2004. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" Jason said while recording his invasion on Instagram Live. He was later arrested for trespassing, as per the outlet. (ANI)

