Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Sunday turned out to be a special day for actress Britt Lower as she was honoured with the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'Severance'.

She was nominated alongside Kathy Bates ("Matlock"), Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sister"), Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), and Keri Russell ("The Diplomat") to win the category.

This was Lower's first Emmy nomination and first win, as per Variety.

Lower looked emotional when she took the stage to receive the award.

She started her winning speech saying, "First, it's a privilege to even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow."

"I share this award with my heroic cast and crew, whose work catalyzes mine. I'm forever grateful to the visionary hearts of Dan, Jessica, Adam, and Ben," she continued. "Thank you to the Academy, Fifth Season, and Apple TV+." Lower went on to thank her team before departing the stage.

Lower was the second "Severance" star to pick up a statuette on Sunday night. Earlier in the telecast, her co-star Tramell Tillman took home the award for supporting actor in a drama series. The win made Tillman the first Black man to win the category. (ANI)

