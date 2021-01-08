Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Broadway actor Marion Ramsey, known for portraying the role of Officer Laverne Hooks in the 'Policy Academy' franchise passed away on early Thursday morning (local time) at the age of 73.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey died in her Los Angeles home, her management team at Roger Paul Inc. confirmed without revealing the cause of her death.

Born on May 10, 1947, in Philadelphia, Ramsey made an appearance on the 'The Jeffersons' in 1976 and later became a regular on Bill Cosby's sketch show, Cos.

She is best known for playing Hooks in the 'Police Academy' franchise through 'Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.'

Other screen works of the actor include a role on SyFy's cult TV movies 'Lavalantula,' and its 2016 sequel, '2 Lava 2 Lantula!' (ANI)

