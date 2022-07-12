Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Broadway star Laura Benanti is now a mother of two.

Taking to Instagram, Laura shared the good news with her fans and followers. Laura revealed that she and her husband, Patrick Brown, have welcomed their second child via surrogate.

"Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown. On July 9th at 2:43am we were blessed with the arrival of our second daughter. Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges. However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family. Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid. Ella and Louisa . Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters," the Life & Beth actor posted.

She also shared adorable pictures of her and Brown's 5-year-old daughter, Ella Rose, holding her baby sister as she grabs onto her finger. In the next picture, little Louisa rests on her big sister's lap, while Ella smiles at the camera.

As soon as Laura shared the update, fans chimed into the comment section to congratulate her.

"Beautiful!!!! welcome Louisa! Congratulations to your beautiful family," a netizen commented.

"Awww! Huge congrats to you and your beautiful family," another one wrote.

The stage star also wrote a book with her pal Kate Mangiameli to provide comic relief for new moms, Page Six reported.

"[Kate and I] both had postpartum depression after our children were born," the "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" author said.

"I was not able to see the humor in things in a way that I usually am, and so it was important to me that we be able to bring some levity to a situation that can often feel like life or death."

She added, "You're keeping a human alive and that can be a lot of pressure, so I think any opportunity that we have to laugh is a positive one."

Laura and Brown tied the knot in 2015, and announced the birth Ella in 2017. (ANI)

