Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): Julian McMahon's ex-wife, Brooke Burns, remembered the actor with a heartfelt message for the actor who passed away at the age of 56.

McMahon, who is known for his roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted, and the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, died in Florida after a battle with cancer.

The 47-year-old actress and model took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, to post a photo of Julian and their daughter, Madison McMahon, who is now 25.

"Rest in peace," Burns wrote over the sweet picture, which showed Julian and Madison smiling, their faces close together.

Julian and Brooke were married from 1999 to 2001. Their daughter Madison was born in June 2000. Burns is now married to director Gavin O'Connor, while Julian had been married to Kelly Paniagua since 2014.

Julian McMahon passed away on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida, after a battle with cancer. He was 56. His wife, Kelly, shared the news in a statement on July 4, according to PEOPLE.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she said. "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

The Australian actor was best known for playing Cole Turner on Charmed and Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck. He also led FBI: Most Wanted and appeared in superhero movies like Fantastic Four and its sequel as the villain, Victor Von Doom.

Julian made his final public appearance in March of this year at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, to promote his film The Surfer, alongside actor Nicolas Cage.

Following his death, several of Julian's co-stars shared tributes, including Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Ioan Gruffudd. (ANI)

