Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Korean pop band BTS have confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

According to Fox News, the 'Yet To Come' concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

Big Hit Music, the event's organiser, predicted that 100,000 people would attend the live performance. At the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, people will attend a live broadcast called LIVE PLAY. There will be live streaming of the show on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now as well.

BTS's activities as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea, begin with the concert. "We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid but also promote the lovely nature and culture of the Republic of Korea abroad," BTS declared during the ambassador appointment ceremony last month.

The management of BTS at Hybe Corp earlier declared that the group would stage additional events to draw in the Bureau Worldwide des Expositions members, which oversees the international competition to host the Expo. The group will be present on election day to support the bid, personally introduce the proposed site to BIE enquiry missions, act as ambassadors during South Korea's presentation session, provide images and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and disseminate promotional videos via authorised social media channels.

"Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and Hybe will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan," said company CEO Bang Si-hyuk in a June statement.

South Korea's principal port is located in Busan, the second-largest city in the nation. Haeundae, "Ode to My Father," and Marvel's "Black Panther" are just a few of the movies that heavily utilised it. The largest film festival in Asia is held there every year; the current edition takes place from October 5 to 14, 2022. (ANI)

