Camila Cabello has revealed that she was going through a "really hard time" with her mental health while writing one of the songs for Cinderella. According to People Magazine, writing the song 'Million to One' gave her a new ray of hope.

"I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me," she explained during a conversation with Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak and the Sparks Brothers. "When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health," she added.

"It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.' I feel like I channelled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident -- everybody was telling her no, but she knew," Cabello added. The singer starred in the Prime Video adaptation of 'Cinderella' as the titular rags-to-riches princess in the beloved fairytale.

Cabello previously detailed the anxiety and stress she faced while filming the movie musical, which was halted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed during a program that she "would just break down crying once a day at least." "Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigour with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said last month.

"I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it," she continued. "I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me," Cabello added.

The Fifth Harmony alum announced her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes last month after two years together. They wrote in a joint statement that "our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever" and they "will continue to be best friends."

