Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Candice Bergen and journalist-activist Gloria Steinem are set to star in the second season of "And Just Like That...", the spin-off of the classic HBO show "Sex and the City".

According to website Entertainment Weekly, Bergen will reprise her role of Enid Frick, Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) Vogue editor, and Steinem will appear as herself.

Also Read | Air Movie Review: Ben Affleck's Energetic Direction and Matt Damon's Impressive Performance Fuel This Engaging Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Besides Bergen, season two of the Max series will see another familiar face back in the fold -- John Corbett's Aidan, Carrie's former fiance.

Other series lead stars Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, who essays the role of Charlotte York Goldenblatt, are also set to return.

Also Read | Hot Sex Scene of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Richard Madden in Citadel Episode 3 Leaks Online and Goes Viral As Fans Gather Their Dropped Jaws From the Floor (Watch Video).

According to the teaser trailer of "And Just Like That...", Carrie is getting back into the swing of things following the death of her husband Mr Big (Chris Noth). She has taken on a new beau, her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). How things follow after Aidan appears in Carrie's life will set the tone for the new season.

Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon also round out the cast of the comedy drama's upcoming chapter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)