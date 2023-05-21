Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Cannes Film Festival is not just about good films but also a perfect occasion to make style statements.

The game of fashion is played by all and male celebrities also are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn at the French Riviera.

Cannes 2023 is no different when it is about serving the finest looks in front of the world. A few male celebrities outshined everyone when they walked on the red carpet and took the internet by storm.

Several fashion icons dressed up in the perfect attires be it in tuxedos or in a simple yet stylish baseball look.

Here are a few male celebrities who did justice to expectations of new fashion trends post-Cannes.

Vijay Varma

Man of the moment, actor Vijay Varma is enjoying every moment of his Cannes fame. The actor took the internet by storm when he shared his picture from Cannes red carpet. This wasn't Vijay's debut at Cannes but the way he walked in a black suit, designed by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta was something fresh and power-packed. The black bow below the collar definitely stole the attention.

Varma took a short hair avatar to compliment his look at Cannes 2023. The heartfelt smile while posing for the cameras narrated a lot about Vijay's aura.

Manuel Rios

If being a thirst trap is magic, then Spanish actor Manu Rios is for sure a magician. The presence of Manu was enough to outshine everyone present at the moment. The actor who came to attend the screening of 'Strange Way of Life' wore a silk ivory cummerbund blouse and pants from Saint Laurent's most recent menswear collection.

He added spice to the look with jewellery from Cartier: a 1998 Panthere necklace with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, a 2015 Maillon Panthere ring with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, and a Cartier love ring.

Jason Fernandez

Another Spanish actor who ignited the fire on the red carpet with his hot look in another Saint Laurent outfit is Jason Fernandez. He wore the silky sleeveless top with a pussybow neckline. But you cannot ignore the pumped biceps which made the look 10/10 for fashion enthusiasts.

Noah Beck

The black suit paired with a white shirt is tough to be ignored and when the person who is wearing it is 'Noah Beck' then it I impossible. Noah took the red carpet by storm when he entered to attend the 'Monster' premiere in a Valentino suit. Noah picked up a simple look without experimenting enough and still he was enough to beat all of the fashionistas present at the moment.

Ethan Hawke

American actor Ethan Hawke was in no mood to wear any of the traditional colours like black or white but he surely had a plan to outshine other celebrities walking the red carpet. Ethan went for a double strip cream colour coat paired with a dark striped shirt and black shoes. The charm of Ethan was irresistible as shutterbugs went crazy when he entered the red carpet.

Johnny Depp

Counting some of the finest looks at a fashion extravaganza and not including Johnny Depp must be a sin as his charisma merged with classy attires is unbeatable.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor looked back in full-swing celebrity mode when he walked on the Cannes red carpet. Depp made his power-packed comeback with the scandal-hit period drama 'Jeanne Du Barry', which premised at the Cannes market wearing a black coat with tied hair, earrings and classy 'Johnny Depp goggles'.

The actor also enjoyed a seven-minute-long standing ovation for his comeback movie is the biggest highlight of the Cannes market so far.

Charlie Heaton

Actor Charlie Heaton is the person who exactly knows the power of a black tuxedo. Heaton slayed on a Cannes red carpet with a classy tuxedo and messy hairstyle teamed up with a crisp white shirt, teamed with a bow tie and shiny shoes to complete the look.

Zhu Yilong

Chinese actor Zhu Yilong narrated firmly with his look that bows are here to stay in fashion. Yilong paired bow ties with a black tuxedo as he arrived for the premiere of 'Monster'. Yilong is one of the most handsome actors who know how to steal the spotlight as soon as they enter the red carpet.

Cannes 2023 is getting extraordinary with each day passing. From top looks to new premiers, the Cannes market has a lot to offer. These looks are a few top picks from tons of iconic appearances being witnessed on the red carpet of the film festival.

Indian celebrities have also shone on the global stage by holding a beautiful representation of their culture. Some of the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet are Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Vijay Varma. (ANI)

