Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): After more than a month of its release, the storm created by the Marathi film ‘Baipan Bhaari Deva’ remains strong at the box-office. And now none other than legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is in awe of the film.

Sachin, who recently watched the film with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, family and friends was all praises for it and even wants to show the film to his mother!

Taking to his Twitter, Master blaster posted a picture with a few of the film’s cast and wrote, “Falling apart only to grow closer, Baipan Bhari Deva is a touching story about six sisters. I really enjoyed watching this Marathi movie and I can’t wait for my mother and aunt to watch it too. Plus, meeting the cast was a lovely experience”.

After watching the film, Sachin even chatted with the actors, director, writer and the entire team of the film and congratulated them on the success of the film.

The film revolves around the story of six sisters who go on to take part in a 'Mangala Gaur' competition which has prize money of Rs 25 lakh for the winning team.

One of the sisters finds an advertisement for the Mangala Gaur competition and tries to put together a group for the performance in an effort to take part, and when she approaches her sisters, they each have their own struggles that make taking part in the competition seem impossible. However, after getting convinced they ultimately decide to take a break from their gruelling routines and band together for the competition.

Helmed by Kedar Shinde. It stars Rohini Hattangady, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mone, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Navalkar, Deepa Chaudhari, Sharad Ponkshe and Tushar Dalvi.

Produced by Madhuri Bhosle and Jio Studios. The film is co-produced by Bela Shinde and Ajit Bhure. (ANI)

