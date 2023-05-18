Mumbai, May 18: To boost and support the Marathi film industry, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered that the cinema halls and theatre owners in the state will be imposed a fine if they do not screen/show Marathi movies for at least four weeks a year. The decision was announced by the Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar. Those theatre owners who flaunt new directives will be subjected to a Rs 10 lakh fine at the time of license renewal.

Minister Mungantiwar chaired a meeting with film directors, producers, and others working in the movie industry, addressing the provision of movie theatres and prime time for Marathi films. After deliberations with the participants, state cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced the decision. "It was decided to notify the home department in that regard. It was also decided not to increase the rent in single-screen cinemas... there was a detailed discussion about promoting Marathi films. Directors, producers, distributors and other officials were present in the meeting," Mungantiwar said. Maharashtra Government ‘Ready’ for Implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Employees Call Off Weeklong Strike.

Mungantiwar said that the cultural department would take the initiative to establish a definite working system for Marathi films. The minister added that to achieve this, coordination of various departments with the Home Department will be necessary. Heatwave in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Early Summer Vacations in View of Rising Temperatures.

The meeting was held after multiple complaints by Marathi film producers complained that they do not get theatres in their own state despite them making good-quality regional movies. The cultural department took cognisance of the issue and announced the new directives compelling the theatre owners to show/screen Marathi films at least four weeks a year.

