Ravindra Mahajani is no more. Reportedly, the actor-director of the Marathi film industry was found dead at a rented apartment in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade on July 15. As per police, he had passed away about two to three days before the recovery of his mortal remains. The deceased's son, Gashmeer Mahajani, is also an actor. Harish Pengan Dies; Malayalam Actor Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

RIP Ravindra Mahajani:

Veteran actor #RavindraMahajani, 77, was found dead in his rented flat in Ambi village. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZpUDBGwc67 — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)