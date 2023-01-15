Washington [US], January 15, (ANI): Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett has come out in defence of her film 'Tar' after it received vitriolic criticism from famous conductor Marin Alsop.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Alsop said that the film was "anti-woman" while talking to The Sunday Times earlier this week about 'Tar', a story about a world-renowned conductor who faces allegations of sexual misconduct involving female victims.

She said, "I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian... To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser -- for me that was heartbreaking," Alsop is mentioned in the film.

Following this, Blanchett snapped back at Alsop while talking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday about the film and said, "It's a meditation on power, and power is genderless," reported Deadline.

The actor added that the 'Tar' is designed to spark conversations, and that her character is "entirely fictitious."

"I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists and musicians of all stripes. It's a very nonliteral film," Blanchett said.

She further stated that a man couldn't have captured the nuance of the "corrupting nature" of power in the movie. "I think that power is a corrupting force no matter what one's gender is. I think it affects all of us," Blanchett said, as per Deadline.

Blanchett has captured a Golden Globe for her acting in 'Tar', which is a strong Oscars contender. (ANI)

