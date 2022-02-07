Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined Lisette Alexis for the Disney+ series 'National Treasure'.

As per Deadline, the project is an expansion of the 'National Treasure' movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis) -- a DREAMer in search of answers about her family -- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Oscar-winner Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie's used to getting what she wants--and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.

In addition to Alexis, Zeta-Jones joins fellow series regulars Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues.

The pilot episode of 'National Treasure' is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair. (ANI)

