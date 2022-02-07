Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. The movie will see her playing a lesbian who marries a gay man to please their parents. While the trailer looked promising, we can't wait to see Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao together on the big screen. And while that can wait, let's not hold ourselves back from cheering for our pretty lady and her new sartorial offering. Bhumi took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion outing and we were definitely sold. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

The Sonchiriya actress picked a stunning beige coloured saree from the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo has named this saree as 'love saree' and we believe that's what is written on it as well. Yes, the saree does remind us of Pichhika and Kareena Kapoor Khan who had worn a traditional six yards that had 'Bebo' printed on it. But that's not the point here. The design looks fabulous and we loved the way Pednekar carried it with so much grace.

Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do Promotions

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi's stylist, Pranita Shetty further kept her look simple sans any major jewellery. She instead picked slightly darker makeup with coffee coloured lips, heavy eye makeup and contoured cheeks to match her look. Loose, wavy hair completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

There's no way one can stop rooting for this look. We're personally digging everything about it and Pranita did spin magic with this one. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Do you think she did a fab job or is it too boring for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Bhumi Pednekar in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla, Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

