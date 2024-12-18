Los Angeles [US], December 18 (ANI): Basketball player Brendan Paul, who was earlier accused of being Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier, has had all charges against him dropped.

Paul's lawyer, Brain Bieber, while speaking to PEOPLE on December 17, confirmed that the case was "formally dismissed in its entirety."

Also Read | 'Mufasa – The Lion King' Review: Critics Give Mixed Reactions to Disney's Live-Action Prequel Featuring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Blue Ivy Carter.

"Brendan accepted the prosecutor's offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," Bieber said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As per the publication, Paul was arrested in March for possessing cocaine and marijuana. In May, he agreed to join a pretrial diversion program, which, upon completion, would lead to the dismissal of his case. Bieber stated that Paul has now finished this program, resulting in the charges being dropped.

Also Read | 'Gandhari': Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting for Thrilling New Film With Director Devashish Makhija (View Pics).

The development is part of a larger situation involving Diddy, who is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

However, Diddy has denied all accusations made against him. Diddy in a statement that he shared in December last year, said, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," Diddy added according to PEOPLE.

His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)