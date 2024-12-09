Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay-Z, the husband of Beyoncé, and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The civil lawsuit, originally filed in October, was refiled on December 8 by the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, with Jay-Z added as a defendant. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces USD 10 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Accused of Dangling Woman From 17th Floor Balcony.

Jay-Z and Diddy Rape Case

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, claims that she was sexually assaulted by both Diddy and Jay-Z at a private residence in New York City after the VMAs. The lawsuit alleges, “Defendant Sean Combs, along with his longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Carter (a/k/a ‘JayZ’), drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards. Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor.” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Case: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher and More Hollywood Celebrities Named in Alleged ‘Diddy List’ (Watch Video).

Tony Buzbee has filed multiple lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault. Notably, these lawsuits have kept the identities of the accusers confidential. However, this latest suit marks the first time Buzbee has named another high-profile figure alongside Diddy

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

